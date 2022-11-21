West Norfolk Council premises in Lynn were broken into last week.

A council spokesman confirmed the theft occurred last Monday evening (November 14) at facilities in The Walks - with grounds maintenance equipment being stolen. The matter was reported to police.

They added: “This theft means that resources have had to be diverted from other areas in our local communities.

Norfolk Police are investigating the break-in (Image: iStock)

“We would encourage residents who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it to contact the police.”

Norfolk officers were called to the workshop, close to the bandstand and toilets in The Walks, at 8.34am the next morning, and said gardening equipment was stolen.

Their enquiries are ongoing.