Police investigating King's Lynn man's disappearance

An investigation is underway after a man was reported missing in Lynn late last night.

Police have stressed the inquiry is not related to an ongoing operation in the Oak Circle area of Gaywood, although a drone was seen in the area on Monday evening.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called to Gaywood Road at around 10.30pm last night following reports that a man in his 40s had gone missing.

Emergency services at the scene of an ongoing incident in Gaywood on Monday night.. (40720989)

She added: "Officers were conducting routine enquiries in the area, which included assistance from the police drone. Enquiries are ongoing."

There have been claims on social media that a serious assault also took place in the same area last night.

Police operations are continuing in the area, though the spokesman stressed the two incidents are being treated as separate inquiries. A further statement is expected to be issued later today.

Police officers were flying a drone over Oak Circle on Monday night.. (40720984)

Police operations are continuing in Gaywood this morning (40753794)

