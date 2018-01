Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary which happened in West Bilney last month.

A premise in Common Road was broken into at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday, December 9.

Although entry was gained it appears nothing was taken.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Richie Dennis at Hunstanton Police Station on 101.