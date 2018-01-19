Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses after King’s Lynn sexual assault

Almost a week after a sexual assault in Lynn, detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (January 13) shortly before 1am when a woman in her 20s was grabbed inappropriately and knocked to the floor by a man outside Iceland in St Dominic’s Square.

The man climbed on top of her but ran off when the victim screamed for help.

CCTV enquiries have revealed five people seen walking in the area around the time of the attack who may have important information.

Officers are keen to trace a group of three people – two men and a woman – one of the men was wearing a blue hoody while the woman had a pink coat.

Another two men can be seen walking on Norfolk Street when the incident happened.

Det Con Larissa Foreman said: “We are still really keen to identify these people, who I will stress are all witnesses.

“They can be seen walking in the area at the time of the attack and I believe they could hold important information and would urge them to get in touch.”

The man arrested in connection with the incident, aged in his late teens and from the Lynn area, has been released on police bail until Monday, February 12.

Anyone who believes they were in the area at the time should contact Det Con Foreman at Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.