Police have this morning issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following an incident in Lynn last weekend in which a man suffered serious head injuries.

Officers were called to the Old Cattle Market car park shortly before 4.30am last Saturday, October 12, to reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his 20s, remains in a stable condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering serious head injuries in the incident.

Police Close off Sainsbury's Town Centre Car Park in King's Lynn, after an overnight incident taking place in the area. (19163270)

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, remains under investigation.

Police say they believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and have urged anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Claire Twite, of Lynn CID, on 101.