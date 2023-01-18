Police have released further images of four men they want to speak to in connection with a fight at a football match in Lynn on New Year's Day.

Officers have now arrested 13 people following the match between King's Lynn Town and Boston United on Sunday, January 1, which saw rival fans fight during the second half.

Seven away fans and six home fans were those arrested - 12 have been charged with public order offences, while another person was given a conditional caution.

Police are now asking for help to identify the men in the CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises them or has any information which could help the investigation, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Local Policing team on 101, or email Darryl.Grief@norfolk.police.uk.