Police issue warnings over scam calls in West Norfolk

Police have been reminding West Norfolk residents to be vigilant over scam calls this week.

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, officers said a South Wotton resident had received a call from someone claiming that officers from both Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Constabulary would be calling at their house to conduct a survey.

The post added: "This is a bogus caller as neither Norfolk Fire and Rescue or Norfolk Constabulary are doing surveys."

Officers advised anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately, and if anyone calls at their home to always check their ID to confirm that they are who they say they are.

If in doubt, ring Norfolk Constabulary on 101 to confirm the officer is genuine.

In a Twitter post on Monday night, King's Lynn Police warned residents of a scam in which victims are contacted via phone, threatened with legal action, and told to pay with Amazon vouchers or similar.

They asked people to warn family members of this scam and remind them not to make payments over the phone without seeking advice.