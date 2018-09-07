Police issues warning about illegal hare coursing in West Norfolk

Police news (4008750)

With the harvest complete, the seasonal issue of illegal hare coursing across the Norfolk landscape comes into sharp focus.

Norfolk Police is warning they will take strong action against anyone who chooses to take part in this illegal activity.

Superintendent Jason Broome said: "We take the issue of illegal hare coursing very seriously because we understand the impact it has on our rural communities.

"This illegal activity damages property, threatens people's incomes and subjects people to fear and intimidation.

"We will act promptly and robustly and pursue anybody committing this type of crime.

"I appeal to anybody who may witness this crime in action or have information about illegal hare coursing to contact us."

Officers will be carrying out patrols in areas identified as potential targets for illegal hare coursing.

Any vehicles used in such activities can be seized and could be crushed.

Hare coursing usually starts after harvest and runs into spring.

This is when hare coursers typically become active as large tracts of land are left without standing crops.

Offenders are known to travel to West Norfolk from around the country to hunt hares with dogs.

Norfolk officers are joining forces with colleagues from Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex, the National Farmers' Union, Natural England and the Countryside Land Owners Association as part of Operation Galileo, an annual operation targeting hare coursing in the East of England.

Hare coursing has been illegal for more than a decade, since the implementation of the Hunting Act 2004.

Anybody witnessing illegal hare coursing in progress should call 999 immediately.

People with information about illegal hare coursing can contact Norfolk Police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.