Police officers have kicked off a week of action to target knife crime across the county.

From today until Sunday, forces across the UK will co-ordinate their increased activity under Sceptre, a year-round national policing approach formerly known as Operation Sceptre.

In Norfolk, knife crime decreased by almost 15% in the year to the end of March.

Police are tackling knife crime. Picture: iStock

Inspector Ian Cox, who is co-ordinating the force’s Sceptre activity, said: “Despite this decrease in offences, our work to tackle knife crime is as important as ever.

“While Sceptre is a year-round effort, this week of action highlights that ongoing work, and the importance of raising awareness.

“To have the most impact, we have to do the work in the areas where it’s needed most. And that is in prevention.”

Throughout this week, Norfolk officers will work with partners at Trading Standards to visit retailers, offering education and advice on the sale of knives.

This will coincide with a series of high-visibility patrols by community policing teams, aimed at raising wider awareness.

The Safer Schools team will continue to offer ‘understanding violence’ sessions, as well as piloting a new knife crime-focused session.

This will aim to increase young people’s empathy, as well as their understanding of the consequences of carrying a bladed weapon.

Furthermore, there will be surrender schemes running at the Public Enquiry Office in Lynn allowing people to hand in knives.

Inspector Cox added: “Working with partners is key in our work to tackle knife crime, policing cannot do this alone.

“By carrying a knife, you put yourself in much greater danger and are more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

If you know someone is carrying a knife, purchasing one, or that someone is being exploited to do so, you can call the police on 101, report it online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.