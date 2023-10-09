Police have launched an appeal after six people became embroiled in a fight in a supermarket car park.

Officers are looking for dashcam or mobile phone footage following an incident of affray in Lynn.

They were called to the Tesco car park in Campbell Meadow, on the Hardwick industrial estate, following reports of around six people fighting last Sunday (October 1) at 3.20pm.

Two men were arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Lynn for questioning, and were later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are looking for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact PC Kayleigh Marsh at Norfolk Police on 101 or via email at Kayleigh.marsh@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/70218/23.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111