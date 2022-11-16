Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Norfolk Police patrol Reffley and Templemead areas of King's Lynn to curb anti-social behaviour involving rising mini-motorbikes

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 16 November 2022

Police have taken action in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour involving people riding mini-motorbikes on public tracks.

The issue of "off-road anti-social motorcycling" was raised at a SNAP meeting on October 5 after residents in the Reffley and Templemead areas of Lynn voiced their concerns.

Paths and tracks in both areas were subsequently identified as target areas - and officers have since been patrolling them to "deter and detect incidents of vehicle-related, anti-social behaviour, which can involve riding without helmets and riding mini-motorbikes".

Norfolk Police officers have been patrolling the two areas of Lynn
Norfolk Police officers have been patrolling the two areas of Lynn

Off-road vehicles such as quad bikes and three-wheeled bikes can only be used on private roads or land with the landowner’s permission.

A police spokesman added: "They can also cause noise nuisance, and the risk of injury to riders and other people trying to enjoy their surroundings."

Crime Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE