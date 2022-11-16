Police have taken action in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour involving people riding mini-motorbikes on public tracks.

The issue of "off-road anti-social motorcycling" was raised at a SNAP meeting on October 5 after residents in the Reffley and Templemead areas of Lynn voiced their concerns.

Paths and tracks in both areas were subsequently identified as target areas - and officers have since been patrolling them to "deter and detect incidents of vehicle-related, anti-social behaviour, which can involve riding without helmets and riding mini-motorbikes".

Norfolk Police officers have been patrolling the two areas of Lynn

Off-road vehicles such as quad bikes and three-wheeled bikes can only be used on private roads or land with the landowner’s permission.

A police spokesman added: "They can also cause noise nuisance, and the risk of injury to riders and other people trying to enjoy their surroundings."