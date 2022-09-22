Police are making a final appeal for the public’s help to identify potential witnesses as part of a Lynn murder investigation.

Officers have released photos of the people who may have seen anything in relation of the murder of Dace Kalkerte, which took place on Easter weekend overnight between Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16.

She was found inside a property in Highgate at around 12.30am with serious injuries.

Dace died because of her injuries and a Home Office postmortem examination established that her death was a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, was charged with her murder.

A trial date has been set for Monday, October 17.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “These are the last CCTV images we’ve been able to gather from the right location at around the time of the murder, and although they are of poor quality, I’m hoping they may just jog the memory of someone who lives there or regularly walks around the area.

“We’re putting together the final pieces of our enquiries and want to hear from anybody who recognises themselves or someone they know. They may well have witnessed something that may appear to be inconsequential but could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting Op Nevadan.