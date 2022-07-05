Norfolk Police are investigating after breaking up two unauthorised raves last weekend.

About 50 people were found by officers at Bawsey Country Park just after 3am on Sunday.

Earlier, a similar event at Holkham beach had been disbanded.

Bawsey Country Park (37310767)

Police said they had been called to the Bawsey park - about five miles between Lynn and Gayton - at 2.50am on Sunday.

A member of the public had reported "suspicious activity".

Police said: "Shortly after 3am officers discovered approximately 50 people in Bawsey Country Park with music being played loudly.

"Police vehicles were used to close entrances to the site to prevent more vehicles from entering, and officers monitored the event throughout the early hours of the morning before equipment was seized and attendees asked to leave."

That gathering came just a few hours after police broke up a separate event in North Norfolk and made three arrests.

Police said officers were called to Holkham beach at 7pm last Saturday after reports of people setting up music equipment on sand dunes within the nature reserve.

It said: "Officers found and seized large amounts of sound equipment being set up, including decks, generators, amps and speakers."

A 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All three were released under investigation while enquiries continue.