Four people have been charged in connection with assaults that took place in Lynn over the weekend.

Police were called to an incident that took place involving a group of people during the early hours of Sunday morning at around 4am on Littleport Street in Lynn.

A man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn and was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries where he is still in a stable condition.

Police on the scene of an incident which closed the A148 Littleport Street/Gaywood Road in Lynn near the Hob in the Well on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have now revealed that a woman was also taken to hospital with injuries but discharged.

Detectives believe this incident is linked to two others which happened over the weekend.

At 3.48pm on Saturday, March 2 a man was assaulted and injured with a knife at Milfleet Court.

The following morning, Sunday, March 3 at 8.13am, another man was assaulted on Blackfriars Road. Both victims of these incidents suffered serious injuries – but not life-threatening – and were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Nathan Roberts, 23, of Gaywood Road, Lynn, has been charged on suspicion of assault (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident in Blackfriars Road.

Georgia McGregor, 26, of Dodmans Court in Lynn, has been charged on suspicion of assault and robbery in connection with the same incident.

Ben Mallet, 21, from Wymondham, has been charged on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident in Milfleet Court.

Lewis Mitchell, 21, of Dodmans Close, Lynn, has been charged on suspicion of assault in connection with the Milfleet Court and Blackfriars Road incidents.

All four were remanded in police custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today.

A number of road closures were in place including the A148 Gaywood Road junction with Loke Road and Austin Street to Littleport Street while investigations took place but have since been re-opened.

Five men in their 20s and two women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s, were all arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident and were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All have now been released on bail to appear at Lynn PIC on April 3.

Insp Ben Jarvis said: "Following these incidents, police patrols will continue in the area. Whilst of course these are distressing and serious incidents, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to these incidents.

“I would also reiterate that if anyone has any further information, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online by quoting reference: 36/14580/24.

