A banned driver from South Lynn who was caught at the wheel twice in five days has been given a suspended jail term.

The same police officer stopped Jevgenijus Fedorenko on both occasions, the second time in a different car.

Fedorenko, of St Michael’s Road, was pulled over in a Citroen C4 in Wisbech Road on June 13, 2021, after swerving while turning off the interior light.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591494)

Checks showed that he was a disqualified driver, having been banned for three years in 2019 for failing to provide a sample. The previous year he had been convicted of drink-driving.

Having been bailed for that driving while disqualified matter, Fedorenko was caught again on June 18.

He was driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Oldmedow Road, which had showed up on the police national computer as having no insurance.

“The police officer signaled for the driver to stop and recognised Mr Fedorenko, having dealt with him a few days before,” said prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah.

Fedorenko pleaded guilty two charges of driving while disqualified and two counts of having no insurance.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client bought and sold cars to support his income and both offences had been committed while he was taking cars to potential customers.

“He realises it’s very foolish to get involved with any vehicle when you are a disqualified driver,” she added.

“He drove them to locations in King’s Lynn when, of course, he should have made arrangements for them to come to him.”

Fedorenko was given six weeks’ custody for the first driving while disqualified offence and eight weeks’ custody for the second, to run concurrently and both suspended for two years.

He was also disqualified for a further two years. There were no separate penalties for the insurance offences.

He was further ordered to pay £210 costs, plus a £128 victim surcharge.