Police officer given award for saving Brancaster girl, four, after asthma attack

A police officer has been given an award for saving the life of a four-year-old girl when she collapsed in West Norfolk.

PC Louise Manning, a roads policing officer based at Swaffham, was on duty in Brancaster when the girl was taken ill at a house in the village last September.

She rushed to the child’s address in Choseley Road to find the girl lying unresponsive on the floor. The girl’s mother, who had raised the alarm, and her new-born baby with her.

PC Manning immediately began administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which she continued for around ten minutes until an ambulance arrived.

An oxygen mask was then applied to the girl who finally began breathing again and later went on to make a complete recovery.

Now, as a result of her life-saving treatment PC Manning has now been awarded a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate.

And she has won the personal praise of the Society’s Secretary, Andrew Chapman.

Announcing the award at the Society’s headquarters in London he said : “It’s essential in situations such as this to begin resuscitation as soon as possible.

“The sooner CPR is started the more chance there is of it succeeding. It gives the victim the best possible chance of survival.

“Thanks to the speed with which PC Manning was able to get to the scene CPR was started on this little girl very rapidly and undoubtedly helped save her.

“But for PC Manning she could well have died. PC Manning richly deserves the award she is to receive.”

He added: “The incident vividly illustrates the need for as many people as possible to learn life saving techniques such as CPR.

“It can, as it did in this case, make the difference between life and death.

“No-one wants to have to use it but as can be seen from what happened here the importance of people knowing how to do it cannot be stressed highly enough.”