Police officer injured and four arrested after ‘large’ King’s Lynn fight

A police officer was taken to hospital with a suspected broken nose following a brawl in Lynn overnight.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident, which police described as a “large fight” in a post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter feed, published shortly after 3am this morning.

The post said: “4 arrested tonight after a report of a large scale fight. Officer kneed to the face during the arrests, taken to QEH with suspected broken nose.”

It added that a body camera worn by officers was also damaged and included the hashtag “#protecttheprotectors” in reference to the continuing campaign for tougher sentences to be imposed on people who attack emergency service workers in the line of duty.