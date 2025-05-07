Police are on the hunt for a 27-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jack Knight, who is from the Lynn area and also has links to Harlow in Essex, is described as white, around 5ft 10, of large build, with a short beard.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police by emailing ryan.williams@norfolk.police.uk or phoning 101 quoting reference 36/28475/25.

Jack Knight is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: West Norfolk Police

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org