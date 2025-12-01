Police are on the hunt for a 46-year-old woman wanted on recall to prison.

Amy Cheeseman, who has links to the Lynn and West Norfolk area, has breached the terms of her licence.

Police believe that Cheeseman, from the Bristol area, could be in West Norfolk.

Amy Cheeseman is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

She is described as white, five feet seven inches with brown shoulder-length hair, slim build and blue eyes.

Anyone who believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.