Police are on the hunt for two men in connection with the use of fraudulent bank notes in Lynn.

Norfolk officers have released CCTV images of the duo, who are suspected of having committed fraud at Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate and in Norwich.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, September 12 between 3.21pm and 3.27pm, at a business premises on Eastbourne Place, Norwich.

Police have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Police

Then, on Thursday, September 14 between 2pm and 2.30pm, they used the fake money at a business premises on Hardwick Road, Lynn.

On both occasions, the men used fraudulent notes to purchase items.

Anyone who recognises these men has been urged to contact PC Sarah Royall at Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/66330/23.

The two men used fraudulent bank notes to purchase items from a Lynn business. Picture: Norfolk Police

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.