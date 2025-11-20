Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police looking for man with links to King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Stoke Ferry who is wanted on recall to prison

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:06, 20 November 2025

Police are searching for a 32-year-old who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jack Stacey, who has connections to Lynn, Downham and Stoke Ferry, is wanted by officers.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

Jack Stacey
Jack Stacey

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Norfolk Police via its website or by calling 101.

Crime Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE