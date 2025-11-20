Police looking for man with links to King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Stoke Ferry who is wanted on recall to prison
Police are searching for a 32-year-old who is wanted on recall to prison.
Jack Stacey, who has connections to Lynn, Downham and Stoke Ferry, is wanted by officers.
He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Norfolk Police via its website or by calling 101.