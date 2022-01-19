Youths "will be spoken to" after anti-social behaviour on buses, including pressing the external stop button.

Lynn police have posted to Twitter following reports of "anti-social" behaviour on Lynx buses in Fairstead.

The tweet said: "We have been out and about this week working with lynx buses to address youths causing issues to the buses on the Fairstead estate."

Lynx Bus service in King's Lynn.

A police statement said: "Officers conducting patrols at the Fairstead in Lynn as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, following reports of youth anti-social behaviour at the bus station.

"This included external emergency stop buttons being pressed on buses, causing disruption to the service.

"Following enquiries officers identified two youths who will be spoken to in due course."

Lynx buses have been contacted for comment.