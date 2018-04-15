Police plead for information about missing Weeting man

Police have appealed for help to trace a man from Weeting who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of Richard Rose, 44, who was last seen at his home in Rectory Lane at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

He is described as white, 6’1 tall, with short blonde hair and a blonde beard. He is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and brown flip-flops.

Anyone who may have seen Richard, or who has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101.