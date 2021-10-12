Police probe King's Lynn hatchet attack threat
Witnesses are being sought today after a man threatened to attack a dog walker with a hatchet in North Lynn.
Police say the incident happened in Columbia Way at around 12.10pm on September 29.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that the victim, a man in his 50s, was walking a dog close to the junction of Salters Road when another unknown man verbally abused him.
Shortly afterwards, the man then approached him again on a bike and threatened to attack him with a hatchet.
The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, clean shaven, with dark hair.
He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket with a white top underneath, and dark trousers.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/72185/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.