Witnesses are being sought today after a man threatened to attack a dog walker with a hatchet in North Lynn.

Police say the incident happened in Columbia Way at around 12.10pm on September 29.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that the victim, a man in his 50s, was walking a dog close to the junction of Salters Road when another unknown man verbally abused him.

Shortly afterwards, the man then approached him again on a bike and threatened to attack him with a hatchet.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, clean shaven, with dark hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket with a white top underneath, and dark trousers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/72185/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.