Emergency services rushed to the scene after a teenager was spotted on the roof of a school this afternoon.

Police were called about a concern for safety at Lynn’s Springwood High School just after midday when a boy was spotted on top of the Queensway building.

“The incident was safely resolved,” a Norfolk Police spokesperson told the Lynn News.

An individual pictured on the Springwood High School roof, with police in attendance

“A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of causing a nuisance on school premises and is being taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

A photograph shared with the Lynn News appears to show the teenager on the school roof with their face covered, while officers stand below.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust, which runs Springwood, has been approached for comment.

One worried parent told the Lynn News there were rumours the teen was in possession of a knife, but police did not confirm this.

A message from head teacher Andy Johnson sent to parents said: “There was an incident at Springwood High School today which you may be aware of on social media.

“It was fully contained at all times and no student was at risk at any point.

“Lunch was available to all students as normal and there was at no point any reason for students to be collected.”