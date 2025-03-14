Police are searching an allotment as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 54-year-old man living in Lynn.

Maris Ile was reported missing on November 23 last year. Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation as enquiries over time have led them to believe Maris has come to harm.

On Tuesday, four men and a woman were arrested at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough on suspicion of Maris’ murder. They have since been released on police bail until June 11.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries including searches of numerous addresses and vehicles.

Last night, those searches moved to an allotment site in North Lynn.

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team said: "Members of the public are likely to see some increased police activity in North Lynn over the coming days.

"I would like to reassure people that we are doing extensive searches and have a team of dedicated detectives working on this investigation to establish the facts around the circumstances of Maris' disappearance.

"I'd ask anyone who may have any information - no matter how insignificant they think that information might be - to let us know."

Maris is a Latvian national who was living in Lynn and working in Ely.

Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) via the online portal or by phoning 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.