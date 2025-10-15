Police are on the hunt to find a man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage.

Officers are searching for Michael Acton, 31, who is thought to have links to the Lynn and Fakenham areas.

Acton also has links to Cheshire, and is described as being five feet 11 inches and of a medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Michael Acton is wanted on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police say he is wanted in connection with a “number of offences”, including assault and criminal damage.

Anyone who has seen Acton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online, phoning 101 or emailing lucy.reed1@norfolk.police.uk.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.