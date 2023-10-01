Police discovered cannabis at a man’s property in Lynn.

Reece Lennox, 26, of Hillington Square, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted having a “couple of pounds” of the Class B drug.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that on April 21, police conducted a search warrant on Lennox’s home at around 8.30am.

Lennox was found with cannabis in his kitchen drawer. Picture: iStock

Officers found some cannabis in a kitchen drawer, and Lennox admitted that he had the drug for his personal use.

Lennox was last in court in October 2022.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said: “He has no relevant previous convictions.

“He fully cooperated with police and he showed them where the cannabis was.

“He was interviewed in his kitchen and it was a couple of pounds of cannabis.”

He was fined £80 for the offence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £50.