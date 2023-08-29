Norfolk Police release image of man connected to theft from Hansa Road shop in King’s Lynn
Published: 11:27, 29 August 2023
Police are searching for a man in connection with a theft from a town store.
On Monday, July 31, a man entered a shop on Hansa Road in Lynn and stole around £300 worth of cleaning equipment.
The incident, which took place at 2.49pm on that date, was captured on CCTV – and officers have now released an image of the person they would like to speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man has been urged to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting reference 36/55663/23.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.