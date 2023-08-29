Police are searching for a man in connection with a theft from a town store.

On Monday, July 31, a man entered a shop on Hansa Road in Lynn and stole around £300 worth of cleaning equipment.

The incident, which took place at 2.49pm on that date, was captured on CCTV – and officers have now released an image of the person they would like to speak to.

Police are looking for this man in relation to a theft in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognises the man has been urged to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting reference 36/55663/23.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.