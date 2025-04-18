Police have this week seized more off-road bikes being ridden in an anti-social manner in areas of Lynn and have charged a teenager with numerous offences.

Officers received reports of anti-social behaviour in Fairstead, Gaywood, Reffley and North Lynn at the weekend and on Wednesday a teenager was arrested in connection and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow for questioning.

He was later charged with four counts of driving with no insurance, four counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and two offences of driving not on a road and also of possession of an offensive weapon.

West Norfolk Police continue to tackle problems caused by off-road motorbikes riding in areas of Lynn

He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Youth Court on May 23 and West Norfolk Police said on its social media account there are “strict bail conditions in place”.

The post on Facebook said: “We received a number of calls last weekend from people living in the area concerned about the bikes and potential risk they posed.

“Thank you to everyone who reported this to us - we really do need your help to track down offenders.”

In response, comments on the post from the public said “kids” have been spotted riding without helmets and L-plates and “popping wheelies” along the footpath from Springwood and Black Drain river areas towards both Langley Road and Reffley Lane.

Other posts asked if there was somewhere these bikes could be ridden without causing a nuisance.

Police action earlier this month has seen an anti-social rider charged with offences in response to off-road motorbikes in the Fairstead area.

At the time, officers thanked the community for its support in tackling the problem and urged people to report offences.

In a post on social media West Norfolk Police said: “If you see it happening and it’s causing a danger please call us on 999.

“If you’re reporting it after the fact please report it as ASB on our website with as many details as possible.”

In this instance the nuisance was being caused by adults and police said it was “more than just off-road biking” - it was anti-social and they were not insured.