Police seize vehicles in King’s Lynn and Middleton after drivers found to be uninsured with no licences
Published: 17:38, 12 June 2025
The vehicles of two drivers have been seized by police after neither had a licence or insurance.
Poor driving was “the giveaway” for the first incident, a police statement said, where the driver of a Peugeot was stopped in Middleton on Monday, June 2.
Once located by officers, it was revealed that they did not possess a driving licence or any insurance.
The following Monday, a van driver was spotted using a phone behind the wheel on Gaywood Road in Lynn.
When police stopped them, it soon came to light that they had never passed a driving test and were also uninsured.
Both drivers were reported and their vehicles were seized.