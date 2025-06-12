Home   News   Article

Police seize vehicles in King’s Lynn and Middleton after drivers found to be uninsured with no licences

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 17:38, 12 June 2025

The vehicles of two drivers have been seized by police after neither had a licence or insurance.

Poor driving was “the giveaway” for the first incident, a police statement said, where the driver of a Peugeot was stopped in Middleton on Monday, June 2.

Once located by officers, it was revealed that they did not possess a driving licence or any insurance.

The Peugeot was stopped in Middleton. Pictures: Norfolk Police
The following Monday, a van driver was spotted using a phone behind the wheel on Gaywood Road in Lynn.

When police stopped them, it soon came to light that they had never passed a driving test and were also uninsured.

Both drivers were reported and their vehicles were seized.

The van was stopped on Gaywood Road in Lynn
