King’s Lynn police seize vehicle on London Road after driver found with no insurance or licence

By Kris Johnston
Published: 12:08, 12 February 2024
Police seized a car in town over the weekend after finding that its driver had no licence or insurance.

A response team from Lynn Police confiscated the vehicle on Saturday, releasing an image of it being loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle on London Road.

The car had P plates displayed at the time.

Police seized the vehicle after its driver was found to have no licence or insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police
The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

