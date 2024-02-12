King’s Lynn police seize vehicle on London Road after driver found with no insurance or licence
Published: 12:08, 12 February 2024
| Updated: 15:06, 12 February 2024
Police seized a car in town over the weekend after finding that its driver had no licence or insurance.
A response team from Lynn Police confiscated the vehicle on Saturday, releasing an image of it being loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle on London Road.
The car had P plates displayed at the time.
The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).