Police seized a car in town over the weekend after finding that its driver had no licence or insurance.

A response team from Lynn Police confiscated the vehicle on Saturday, releasing an image of it being loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle on London Road.

The car had P plates displayed at the time.

The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).