Emergency services have been called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lynn today.

Officers and paramedics were on the scene of the collision on Tennyson Avenue, which was first reported at 10.25am.

Norfolk Police said the crash happened at the junction with Milton Avenue.

Police at the scene of a crash on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Paul Powers

The road was shut between the junction with Gaywood Road and the level crossing, but has since reopened.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.