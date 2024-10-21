King’s Lynn’s Millfleet shut while emergency services respond to concerns for safety incident at Hillington Square
Published: 11:34, 21 October 2024
| Updated: 11:40, 21 October 2024
Police have closed a road in Lynn as they are responding to reports of concerns for safety in the area this morning.
Officers have shut Millfleet at the junction with London Road while at the scene at Hillington Square.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of an ongoing concern for safety incident in Hillington Square.”
Ambulances and fire engines have also been seen on Millfleet this morning, with fire engines spotted on St James Street.
The East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.