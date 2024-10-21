Police have closed a road in Lynn as they are responding to reports of concerns for safety in the area this morning.

Officers have shut Millfleet at the junction with London Road while at the scene at Hillington Square.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of an ongoing concern for safety incident in Hillington Square.”

Millfleet in Lynn has been shut by police this morning

Ambulances and fire engines have also been seen on Millfleet this morning, with fire engines spotted on St James Street.

Emergency services including firefighters, paramedics and police are on the scene

Fire engines have been seen parked up on nearby St James Street

The East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.