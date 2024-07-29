Police who spotted a man taking drugs in his car found more illegal substances in his car.

Ian Roberts, of Langley Road in South Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted being in possession of two Class A drugs.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that police were on patrol in Lynn when they saw Roberts sitting in his car swallowing some kind of substance.

Roberts had cocaine and heroin in his possession

Officers approached him and asked him to get out of the vehicle so they could conduct a search.

They found two wraps located near the driver’s seat, one containing cocaine and another containing heroin.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “He said he allowed a passenger into the car who apparently left these items in there.”

Roberts was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48.