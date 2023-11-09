The search continues for a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Robert McAdam, 28, was last seen in Bunnett Avenue in Lynn at 4am on Saturday, October 28 and police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers are urging people in the South Lynn area to check their doorbell cameras, CCTV and dashcams from the evening of Friday, October 27 into the morning of Saturday, October 28.

Robert McAdam was last seen on Bunnett Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

This is particularly relevant for anyone living on Bunnett Avenue, Wisbech Road, Saddlebow Road and the areas around it.

Robert is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short ginger hair.

He was wearing a beige or blue jacket and jeans.

Robert was last seen on Saturday

A team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and rescue and the police dog and drone units have been carrying out foot searches for Robert around the South Lynn area, including along the river and sections of the A47.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Robert since he was reported missing.

Anyone with information or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 199 of 30 October.