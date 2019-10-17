Police 'very concerned' about missing teenager who could be in King's Lynn area

Police say they are "very concerned" about a missing 14-year-old girl who could be in the Lynn area.

Summer Grimes, who lives in the Spalding area, has not been seen since around 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.

She is believed to be somewhere in the Sutton Bridge/Lynn area.

Police are very concerned about missing 14-year-old girl Summer Grimes. Picture: Lincolnshire Police (19515105)

Summer is described as white, with shoulder-length auburn hair, around 5ft 2ins tall and wearing black ripped jeans, a red top, and carrying a grey shoulder bag.

If you have seen Summer or know her whereabouts, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 315 of October 16.