CCTV images released of six men police want to speak to following fight between rival fans at King's Lynn Town and Boston United match

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:51, 13 January 2023
 | Updated: 16:52, 13 January 2023

Police have issued images of six men they want to speak to in connection with a fight at a football match in Lynn on New Year's Day.

Officers have now arrested 11 people following the match between King's Lynn Town and Boston United on Sunday, January 1, which saw rival fans fight during the second half.

Three away fans have been charged with public order offences, while a fourth was given a conditional caution.

Police have issued images of six men they would like to speak to in connection with disorder at a football match between King’s Lynn and Boston on New Year’s Day (61843749)
It comes after King's Lynn Town Football Club praised a "fantastic gesture" from Boston United as they stepped in to help repair damage to the visiting facilities at The Walks.

Police are now asking for help to identify the men in the CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises them or has any information which could help the investigation, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Local Policing team on 101, or email Darryl.Grief@norfolk.police.uk.

