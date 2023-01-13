Police have issued images of six men they want to speak to in connection with a fight at a football match in Lynn on New Year's Day.

Officers have now arrested 11 people following the match between King's Lynn Town and Boston United on Sunday, January 1, which saw rival fans fight during the second half.

Three away fans have been charged with public order offences, while a fourth was given a conditional caution.

Police are hoping to speak to this man in connection with the incident

Police have issued images of six men they would like to speak to in connection with disorder at a football match between King’s Lynn and Boston on New Year’s Day (61843749)

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with disorder at the match between King’s Lynn and Boston on New Year’s Day

It comes after King's Lynn Town Football Club praised a "fantastic gesture" from Boston United as they stepped in to help repair damage to the visiting facilities at The Walks.

Police are now asking for help to identify the men in the CCTV images.

Police have issued images of six men they would like to speak to in connection with disorder at a football match between King’s Lynn and Boston on New Year’s Day (61843751)

Police have issued images of six men they would like to speak to in connection with disorder at a football match between King’s Lynn and Boston on New Year’s Day (61843753)

Can you help police identify this person?

Anyone who recognises them or has any information which could help the investigation, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Local Policing team on 101, or email Darryl.Grief@norfolk.police.uk.