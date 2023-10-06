Home   News   Article

Police shared CCTV image of man after Challenger mountain bicycle stolen from outside business on King’s Lynn’s Broad Street

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 12:55, 06 October 2023

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bicycle.

Officers said a ladies Challenger mountain bike was stolen from outside a business on Broad Street in Lynn on Wednesday, September 27 at around 4.20pm.

Anyone who recognises this man should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/69515/23.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bicycle from outside a business on Broad Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

