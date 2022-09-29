Norfolk Police are asking for resident's say on policing priorities in three towns in West Norfolk in Priority Setting Meetings (PSM).

The meetings will take place in October and will involve raising any local issues or concerns and putting forward suggestions in King's Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton.

Officers will also provide updates on the previous neighbourhood priorities and the work carried out to address them.

Police want your say on what their priorities should be in the local area

Two of the meetings are held online and one in person and you can join the meetings if you live or work around these areas.

King’s Lynn PSM is taking place on Wednesday 5 October at 7pm online.

Hunstanton PSM (Hunstanton, Brancaster, Dersingham, Gayton and The Woottons) is taking place on Tuesday 18 October at 7pm online.

The Downham Market PSM (Downham Market, Watlington or Terrington) is taking place on Wednesday 19 October at 7pm at Downham Town Council Hall or you can join online.

For a link to join the online meetings, or if you’re unable to attend but would like to provide some feedback on any concerns you have in your local area, email EOKingsLynn@norfolk.police.uk.