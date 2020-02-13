Police warning over King's Lynn bar's 5am licence bid

Plans to allow a Lynn bar to open until 5am on Friday and Saturday nights risk a “significant increase” in public disorder, police have warned.

Bosses of Bar 100 in Norfolk Street, whose application will go before a West Norfolk Council licensing hearing on Tuesday, insist their aim is to cater for existing customers, not attract extra business.

But council officials fear the application could set an unwelcome precedent if it does get the go-ahead.

Bar One Hundred in Norfolk Street, Lynn (29120795)

Currently, Bar 100 is open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and the application seeks to extend that by an hour.

The proposal also seeks a 4am closing time on Thursday nights.

The application, lodged by Daniel Hill, said it was “not considered that there will be any need to add to the measures already robustly employed at the premises and which are conditioned within the current premises licence.”

And Mr Hill said they had been given dispensation to open later on New Year’s Eve, but ultimately chose not to do so.

He said: “I want to keep the customers who want to stay out.”

But Norfolk Police, which is objecting to the application, said: “Any further extension of the hours at Bar 100 will make it the latest opening venue in Norfolk Street.

“This will make it the final destination venue for revellers from other bars, most of whom are already affected by alcohol.

“Police assert the risk of increased bouts of disorder and other offences being committed will be significantly increased if an extension is permitted.”

Meanwhile, borough council officials say they are concerned both about the potential for even greater disturbance to nearby residents and the risk of other venues following suit.

They said: “With One Hundred opening later on the two peak days of the week, this is only likely to encourage other similar licensed establishments to follow suit and extend their opening hours.

“Norfolk Street is located in a small town, not a large city, and the infrastructure and resources are not in place to cope.

“It is unreasonable for townsfolk enjoying sleep in their own homes to have a further reduced period of respite from activities in or associated with premises in Norfolk Street.”

