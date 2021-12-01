Home   News   Article

Police warning over traffic lights fault at busy King's Lynn junction

By Allister Webb
Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes in and out of Lynn tonight because of a fault with the traffic lights at a busy interchange.

Police say the lights at the Hardwick roundabout, where the A47 meets the A10 and A149, are currently not working.

A post on the Norfolk Police Twitter feed a short time ago said county Highways officials were aware of the problem.

The Hardwick roundabout during the England v Italy Euro final. (49090731)
The post added: "Please consider alternative routes."

