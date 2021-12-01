Police warning over traffic lights fault at busy King's Lynn junction
Published: 17:05, 01 December 2021
| Updated: 17:06, 01 December 2021
Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes in and out of Lynn tonight because of a fault with the traffic lights at a busy interchange.
Police say the lights at the Hardwick roundabout, where the A47 meets the A10 and A149, are currently not working.
A post on the Norfolk Police Twitter feed a short time ago said county Highways officials were aware of the problem.
The post added: "Please consider alternative routes."