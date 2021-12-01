Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes in and out of Lynn tonight because of a fault with the traffic lights at a busy interchange.

Police say the lights at the Hardwick roundabout, where the A47 meets the A10 and A149, are currently not working.

A post on the Norfolk Police Twitter feed a short time ago said county Highways officials were aware of the problem.

The Hardwick roundabout during the England v Italy Euro final. (49090731)

The post added: "Please consider alternative routes."