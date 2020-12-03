Police watchdog investigating man's death in custody at King's Lynn investigation centre

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was being held in police custody on the outskirts of Lynn.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says it was informed after the 51-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre last Wednesday, November 25.

The IOPC says the man was taken to the Saddlebow site having been detained in Wisbech the previous evening.

The Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn.. (34687019)

Although he was conscious the next morning, he was later found to be unresponsive in his cell. He was pronounced dead at around 11.30am.

The IOPC says the investigation is at an early stage and officers are still gathering information.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination carried out, though its results were inconclusive and further tests are required to determine the cause of the man's death.

A date for an inquest to open has yet to be fixed.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said today: “The man’s next of kin have been notified of his death and my thoughts remain with them and all those affected by this loss.

“As this man has sadly died while in police custody it is important we carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We will be looking at the risk assessments made and care plan put in place concerning this man, and the welfare checks that were made on him during his detention.”