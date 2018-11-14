Anyone who enjoys a food challenge should head over to Morrison's cafe where a Builder's Big Breakfast Butty has been released.

Quite frankly, the butty would not look out of place at a heavyweight boxer's weigh-in such is the size of this beast.

The first bite of many

I would certainly recommend trying the butty on an empty stomach, and definitely not before your mother invites you round for Sunday lunch.

If two British sausages, two rashers of bacon, two hash browns, one fried egg, Heinz baked beans, mushrooms and two halves of tomato is not enough, then this filling comes inside a whopping bread bun large enough to fit an iPad inside.

The butty in its entirety

When handing me the butty to try, Dom Farr, Senior Manager at the King's Lynn store said: "Well I hope you are feeling hungry. The butties are usually wrapped in tinfoil so people can finish them on the go."

After unwrapping the foil, my first thought was that there was enough food to last me a week. In fact, it practically looked like a weekly shop inside a roll.

Breakfast is served (and lunch and dinner)

The breakfast is packed with 1418 kilocalories, which equates to 5936 kilojoules of energy.

Fortunately the bun comes cut in half. Despite this, I still did not know where to start as I timidly bit into a corner.

Roughly 30 minutes later, it was very much a case of one-nil to the food. I had managed to eat all of the filling, but was still left with the bread base.

Could you get through this?

For anyone tougher than me, the butty is served in the cafe until 3pm, and costs £5.

A vegetarian option is also available with three Quorn sausages, two hash browns, two fried egg, Heinz baked beans, mushrooms and two halves of tomato all served in a roll.

Defeated by the butty (5422250)

Not for the faint-hearted, the breakfast has been created by Morrisons foodmakers after café regulars reported not always having the time to sit down and enjoy their beloved Big Breakfast in the café.

In response, the café team made the breakfast sandwich to go with a foil wrapping to keep it warm.

In other words, don't try and eat it in one sitting like yours truly...