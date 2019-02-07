Poll: do you agree with a BBC survey which makes West Norfolk below average for those under the age of 26?

A survey has claimed King's Lynn and West Norfolk is below average as a place to live if you are under the age of 26.

BBC Newsbeat conducted a Know Your Place survey, which checks how your local area performs in 11 different categories including bus services, employment, mental health care, sports facilities and rent.

A total of 378 local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland were used for the survey, although comparative data for Northern Ireland was not available.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk scored an average of four out of 10, placing it among the worst in the country, especially for categories such as going out and bus services.

Indeed, the survey showed the area scored zero out of 10 for nights out and sports facilities.

It says there are 188 bars, clubs and pubs in the area, as well as 120 sports facilities.

A score of one out of 10 showed the area performs badly for bus services.

Meanwhile, the survey highlights that with only 10 per cent of the population aged between 16 and 25, the area scores poorly in this regard.

272 young people have reportedly moved out of the area recently according to BBC data.

Melton in Leicestershire, which is bottom of the list as a place to live, has had 241 young people move out of the area, and matches King's Lynn and West Norfolk for the population percentage of 16-25s.

However, King's Lynn and West Norfolk does score extremely well for mental health care in the survey, scoring 10 out of 10 with a reported 100 per cent of monthly NHS mental health therapy targets being met.

The area also does comparatively well for rent prices, scoring eight out of 10 for an average cost of £300 per bedroom.

A score of seven out of 10 was obtained for employment with the 22 young people claiming welfare benefits per 1,000.

The proportion of the area with good 4G signal is 83 per cent, equating to a survey score of seven out of 10.

Finally, wild land was scored one out of 10 since the proportion of natural land in the area is just seven per cent.

The BBC's project carried out a poll of more than 1,000 young people to help ensure that the measures used are important to them.