A clothing display at Marks & Spencer stores across the country, including the shop on High Street in Lynn, which shows underwear for women and suits for men has been criticised.

The chain's festive campaign features a range of "must-haves" for Christmas, including the "must-have fancy little knickers" which has been branded as sexist by a feminist group, who criticised the proximity of the underwear to men's suits at a store in Nottingham.

The 'must-haves' display at the King's Lynn M&S store. (5552908)

Lynn's store also features the underwear display in its window, next to a pyjama display, with the suits on the other side of its main entrance featuring David Gandy and described as "must-have outfits to impress", accompanied by the sign "for the must haves that make Christmas".

The Norfolk Street entrance to the store also has displays of "must-have outfits to impress" for women with a range of clothing, featuring Holly Willoughby.

The 'must-haves' display at the King's Lynn M&S store. (5552906)

The display in Nottingham was described as "vomit-inducing" in a post on the Feminist Friends Nottingham Facebook group.

The post by Fran Bailey, accompanied by a photo of the display, said: "Ok, M&S Nottingham, have we really not learned anything in the last 35 years? Or am I alone in finding this, their major window display, completely vomit inducing?"

The Lynn News have approached M&S for comment.