The cost of replacement Christmas lights for Lynn has been revealed as the council confirm there will be no lights switch-on ceremony this year due to the coronavirus.

West Norfolk Council Cabinet papers state the £187,550 budget to replace Christmas lights is now scheduled for 2020/21.

A council spokesman said some capital expenditure projects are taking longer to deliver than originally planned due to some council officers being diverted to the Covid-19 response.

The loss of key income streams during the pandemic, such as car parking fees and culture and leisure services, has left the council facing a huge budget deficit, which could mean at least £5 million being taken from reserves.

The spokesman said: "Work on improving and renewing the Christmas lights began last year and will continue next year.

"We will still be turning the King’s Lynn lights on, albeit with no ceremony because encouraging a large crowd into the Tuesday Market Place during a pandemic would be inappropriate, and hope families will visit the town centre to see them in the run-up to Christmas when it is safe to do so adhering to social distancing and government guidelines.

“As with all capital expenditure it has been democratically agreed through the council budget process, which councillors have been able to scrutinise and discuss before agreement.”

Councillor Alex Kemp believes the £187,550 agreed during a Cabinet meeting in August could have been better spent elsewhere.

She highlighted the need for play areas within the town with £48,000 being agreed by the council to replace play area equipment.

This has been rephased to 2020/2021 due to timing of inspections of existing equipment.

And Ms Kemp said the funding could set wards "against each other" as they vie for funding for facilities in their area from a limited pot.

She added: "There is a real deficiency of green open spaces and play facilities. For South Lynn, it would help with issues such as anti-social-behaviour and deprivation, trying to get the community on the right path."

Labour councillor Jo Rust has also raised the need for a revamped play area on the Queen Elizabeth Estate, Springwood.

Mrs Rust said: "It was noted that there would be a benefit to have more play equipment for younger children. But we are operating with a limited budget and it has to go to the areas most in need."

West Norfolk Council also agreed to set aside £33,000 to extend the Mintlyn Crematorium car park, and £94,700 for CCTV upgrades at Kettlewell Gardens the multi storey and the crematorium. These works will be completed around the routine maintenance work programme in 2020/21.

A further £38,130 has been earmarked for the multi storey car park's ticket machine; £192,000 for the lighting and controls and £12,030 for the server upgrade, again scheduled for 2020/21.

A total of £441,800 has been agreed for car park resurfacing, and £10,000 will be used to fund works on a terrace extension at Hunstanton's Princess Theatre.

And the total capital outturn to be funded by West Norfolk Council is £26,938,337