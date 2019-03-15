Poll: Loathe it or list it? Kwik Fit garage joins Houghton Hall, Holkham Hall and others as Grade II listed building

Houghton Hall, Holkham Hall, quaint churches...West Norfolk is full of architectural gems listed to be saved for the nation.

And now they have been joined by a Kwik Fit garage at 33-39 St James Street in Lynn.

33-39 St James Street has become a Grade II listed building

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport listed the building today because it is one of England’s earliest reinforced concrete buildings.

The garage, located near Greyfriars Tower, was listed on the advice of Historic England in recognition of the building’s “historic and architectural importance”.

As well as 33-39 St James Street, the former Lloyd’s Bank at 1 Tuesday Market Place has also been granted a Grade II listing.

Lloyds TSB Bank, 1 Tuesday Market Place

It forms part of the Heritage Action Zone scheme in Lynn which is working “to make the most of the town’s modern medieval historic buildings”.

Heritage minister Michael Ellis said: “These new listings in Lynn prove that heritage treasures are not just ancient monuments, medieval churches or Georgian houses but that they are found in the most unlikely of places.

“This is a superb example of how buildings of historic importance can be used by local businesses and I am pleased it will now be protected for future generations.”

Formerly a showroom, warehouse and offices, 33-39 James Street was built in 1908 by the Bardell Brothers of Lynn.

It was said to be very unusual at the time because of its exposed concrete frame design rather than being covered by brickwork.

Records show Building Material Company Ltd bought the site for £1,210 in 1907. More recently it was the site of the Admiral’s Tap pub from 1997 to 1999, then a restaurant until 2017.