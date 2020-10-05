More than half of poll respondents believe the replacement Christmas lights for Lynn are too expensive and should be spent elsewhere.

The Lynn News asked readers on Friday whether they thought the revealed total of £187,550 is too much for the lights in the town.

At the time of writing, 220 people have had their say through the poll with 55 per cent of people saying "I would prefer to see it spent on more important things".

Poll results: Is £187,500 too much to replace the Christmas lights. Produced via Flourish(42559626)

West Norfolk Council Cabinet papers state the £187,550 budget to replace the lights is now scheduled for 2020/21.

Posting on our Facebook page in response to the figure, reader Jan Jackson said: "Utter waste of money when more important needs should be addressed. So they will waste money then plead in a few months that no money left in the pot. Disgraceful."

Another disgruntled reader Pam Robinson said: "With the poll tax increase and the council wanting to get money back that has been spent on Covid , spending that much on lights is totally unacceptable."

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council said the figure was democratically agreed through the council budget process, which councillors were able to scrutinise and discuss before agreement.

He added that there will be no lights switch-on ceremony in Lynn this year due to coronavirus restrictions. But the lights will still be turned on in the town centre for families to enjoy while social distancing in the run-up to Christmas.