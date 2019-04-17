Poll: Would you miss Debenhams in King's Lynn as officials stress importance of independent retailers?

After Debenhams went into administration this month, business officials in King's Lynn have suggested independent retailers may be the future of the town.

Darren Taylor, chairman of King's Lynn Business Improvement District (BID) said his "fingers are crossed" for the Debenhams store on the High Street.

"We do not know what is happening with it but all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best," Mr Taylor said.

The department store announced it has gone into administration after a prolonged bid by Sports Direct to take control of the company.

It had two offers rejected to pump up to £200 million into the ailing firm.

And now the potential for store closures is a distinct possibility.

However, Mr Taylor and BID manager Vicky Etheridge said independent retailers will become important for the town.

They highlighted that people wanted to see more independent retailers on the High Street after a Vision King's Lynn consultation was held.

"The future of the town's independent stores will become more and more important", Mr Taylor said.

"Products you cannot buy on the internet and those type of businesses will be more important for the town centre as we go forward".

Mr Taylor was speaking during the unveiling of the new Street Rangers in the town, who will help to ensure retailers are not overlooked in addition to giving advice on anti-social behaviour, littering and other issues.

Vicky Etheridge added: "The vision which came out of the High Street consultation was that a lot of people want to see more independents.

"We are likely to have a H&M coming but not many nationals are coming any more so keeping independents is something we want to apply to the town".